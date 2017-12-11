App
Dec 11, 2017 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PSBs now plan dilution of stake in MF arms to raise funds

The assets under management (AUM) of these seven mutual funds were at Rs 2.34 lakh crore, up by about 11 percent in the September quarter as opposed to Rs 2.10 lakh crore in the June quarter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Public sector banks (PSBs) are looking to raise funds by diluting stakes in their mutual funds arms via initial public offerings (IPOs). The government had directed banks to sell non-core assets to make up for any shortfall in capital post the Rs 2.11 lakh crore recapitalisation package.

According to a Hindu Businessline report, there are seven PSB-sponsored mutual funds. They are Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund, BOI Axa Mutual Fund, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, IDBI Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, Union Mutual Fund and Principal (Punjab National Bank) Mutual Fund.

Few of these mutual funds are already said to have started the ground work for IPOs.

