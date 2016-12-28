Promoters to partake in buyback; see tepid Q3: Dhanuka Agri

Dec 28, 2016, 11.20 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
It will be a tender buyback with promoter participation and the company plans to fund it by monetising its investments, said MK Dhanuka, MD, Dhanuka Agritech.
MK Dhanuka (more)
MD, Dhanuka Agritech |
On January 3, the Board will meet again to take final decisions, he said.
He said it will be a tender buyback with promoter participation. The company plans to fund the buyback from its current investments
Talking about business outlook, he said the third quarter is likely to see a flat growth due to demonetisation impact on farmers, who largely deal in cash. Also, farmers did not get the real value for their produce of potatoes, tomatoes etc, he added.
Moreover, pest infestation too was low this year, he said.
However, in spite of all that the year-end margins would be 50 basis points higher than last year, said Dhanuka.
For more, watch video