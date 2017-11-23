App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 23, 2017 10:26 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Promoters of stressed companies mulling legal help to bid for assets under new IBC ordinance

The Ordinance will prevent wilful defaulters or promoters with some history of default from bidding for their own or other stressed assets at a discount.

Yash Jain

Promoters of stressed companies like Essar Steel, Bhushan Steel and others are mulling taking help of legal experts in an effort to keep their companies under the new ordinance for amending the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

On Thursday, President Ram Nath Kovind gave consent to the Ordinance, which  will prevent wilful defaulters or promoters with some history of default from bidding for their own or other stressed assets at a discount.

The President's approval comes a day after the Cabinet approved the ordinance. The ordinance will prevent misuse of IBC as the defaulters may also be prohibited from submitting a resolution plan.

Read more: Promoters with NPAs of a year or more barred from bidding in insolvency process

related news

Many of these promoters are already in process of taking legal opinion, sources told CNBC-TV18. Since these companies are under the control of the Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP), any legal recourse would have to be taken in the personal capacity of these promoters.

The promoters have little time to regain control of their firms as the 180-day deadline for resolution is coming to an end in January.

The new Ordinace will now be tabled in the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament.

tags #Bhushan Steel #Business #Essar Steel

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.