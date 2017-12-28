App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 28, 2017 09:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Promoter entities transact Rs 2,479-cr shares in Bajaj cos

According to the block deal data available with BSE, over 45 lakh shares of Bajaj Holdings & Investment were sold by some entities to others from the promoter group for more than Rs 1,369.55 crore at an average price of Rs 2,993 apiece.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares worth Rs 2,479 crore of various Bajaj Group firms were transacted between several promoter entities, including trusts.

According to the block deal data available with BSE, over 45 lakh shares of Bajaj Holdings & Investment were sold by some entities to others from the promoter group for more than Rs 1,369.55 crore at an average price of Rs 2,993 apiece.

Similar transactions occurred in the shares of Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Electricals and Bajaj Finserv worth Rs 408.20 crore, Rs 103.55 crore and Rs 597.69 crore, respectively, the data showed.

tags #Bajaj Auto #Bajaj Electricals #Bajaj Finserv #Bajaj Group #Business #Comapanies

