Sep 05, 2017 09:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Private equity major Sequoia sells Just Dial shares for Rs 135 crore

Private equity major Sequoia on Tuesday sold nearly 36 lakh shares of local search engine Just Dial for a little over Rs 135 crore through open market transactions.

Private equity major Sequoia sells Just Dial shares for Rs 135 crore

Private equity major Sequoia on Tuesday sold nearly 36 lakh shares of local search engine Just Dial for a little over Rs 135 crore through open market transactions.

According to bulk deal data of the NSE, the private equity major offloaded 35.98 lakh shares, or 5.17 per cent stake, in Just Dial.

While Sequoia Capital India Growth Investment Holdings I sold 14.94 lakh shares, SCI Growth Investments II and Sequoia Capital India Investments III disposed of 13.93 lakh and 7.11 lakh, respectively.

The shares were offloaded in the range of Rs 375.27- 375.55 per piece, valuing the transaction at Rs 135.09 crore, according to the data.

Among the buyers was HDFC Mutual Fund, which purchased 32.06 lakh such scrips.

The stock of Just Dial ended the day on the NSE at Rs 385.50, up 1.26 per cent from the previous close.

