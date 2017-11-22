'Private equity deals touch over Rs 56,000 crore, M&A activity hits over Rs 13,000 crore in September quarter'

Corporate India witnessed significant deal activity in the September quarter this year, as private equity invested $8.7 billion and M&A transactions attracted $2.1 billion, says a report.

According to tax and accountancy network BDO India's latest report, investment of private equity and venture capital increased 180 percent in value terms over the last year to reach $8.7 billion in the July-September quarter of 2017.

The M&A(mergers and acquisitions) deal momentum, however, moderated as there were 118 transactions worth $2,142 million as compared to $11,221 million announced in the corresponding period last year through 139 deals.

Absence of big ticket deals were largely responsible for the decline in September quarter deal tally.

In the July-September quarter, only six transactions valued at and above $100 million were announced as compared to 14 deals in the year-ago period, including three billion- dollar deals.

"Throughout 2017, India has continued to be a healthy deal-making market and is expected to keep growing in the coming years," the report said.

"While the number of deals has largely remained the same, the ticket sizes of deals as well as number of exits are increasingly reaffirming investor confidence in India," the report added.

In the September quarter, the financial services sector led deal activity by contributing more than 26 percent of the total transaction value.

The most notable deal of the quarter was Dilip Buildcon Ltd's sale of its stake in 24 road assets to Shrem Group for an enterprise value of $250 million, making it the biggest transaction so far in 2017 in the infrastructure sector.

"Application of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is likely to increase the number of transactions going forward into the next quarter and fiscal year," the report added.