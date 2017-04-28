Prism Cement gets mining lease from MP govt; hits fresh 52-week high, gains 9%

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Prism Cement rose by 9 percent intraday Friday hitting 52-week high at Rs 129.20 as the company gets the letter of intent from the Madhya Pradesh government for allotment of cement grade limestone mining lease.

The lease if for a period of 50 years with reserves of 23.6 MT. The mining lease will be captive to cement plant of company at Satna.

At 10:53 hrs Prism Cement was quoting at Rs 124.30, up Rs 6.30, or 5.34 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 129.10.

Posted by Sandip Das