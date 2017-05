On May 19, 2017 Prime India Investment Fund Limited sold 294,693 shares of Modi Naturals at Rs 140 per share on the BSE.

Modi Naturals closed at Rs 135.55, down Rs 1.25, or 0.91 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 179.00 and 52-week low Rs 90.00 on 07 February, 2017 and 16 August, 2016, respectively.