Prefer Federal Bank, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, South Indian Bank: Sudip Bandopadhyay

Sudip Bandopadhyay, Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "Kotak Mahindra Bank has been consistently a good performer, barring a quarter post the ING absorption when the asset quality came down slightly, they have been performing overwhelmingly well. Asset quality has been impeccable. This quarter is expected to be good."

"We believe there should be good treasury gains. Of course we will have to continue watching the asset quality and the numbers. As far as the pecking order is concerned, if I have to buy a banking stock in the private sector, I will probably go back to the smaller south Indian banks like Federal Bank or maybe a Lakshmi Vilas Bank or South Indian Bank . I will probably not go and buy Kotak Mahindra Bank simply because of the fact that it is already at a kind of an elevated valuation. However performance wise I have no doubt that they will outperform the expectations," he said.