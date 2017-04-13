Prefer Can Fin Homes﻿, Repco Home Finance: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "We often forget to mention that NASDAQ is at new highs and our tech stocks are at 52-week lows. So, that tells you the kind of gap that is there between how the US tech market is moving and how our stocks are moving."

"Can Fin Homes, Repco Home Finance all of these stocks are still moving up. They don’t care which way the market is going. Definitely, metals and tech both remain under pressure. Now around 9,170 and thereabouts we should hope that maybe Reliance Industries puts up its hand because we are heading towards those levels fairly soon. Overall, stock specific NBFCs remain the theme particularly the housing ones," he added.

: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.