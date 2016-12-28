Pratibha Ind to decide on allotment of shares next week

Pratibha Industries today said its board will meet next week to consider and approve the issue and allotment of shares on preferential basis to its lenders under Strategic Debt Restructuring (SDR) scheme.

"A meeting of the board of directors of the company shall be held on January 4, inter-alia, to consider and approve, the issue and allotment of shares on preferential basis to the lenders of the company under SDR scheme for which approval of the members of the company have already been taken vide Special Resolution passed through postal ballot concluded on November 5, 2016," Pratibha Industries said in a BSE filing.

Pratibha Industries, flagship company of Pratibha Group, is engaged in the areas of urban infrastructure, which includes water supply and distribution projects, waste and sewerage management, including environmental engineering.