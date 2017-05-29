Prasar Bharati signs MoU with Morocco's SNRT

Government-run Prasar Bharati has got into an agreement with Morocco's Societe Nationale de Radiodiffusion et de Television (SNRT) to step up cooperation in the broadcasting sector.

The MoU was signed last week during the the fifth India Morocco Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) in Rabat, Morocco's capital.

Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was there to attend that meeting.

"The MoU was signed by Kheya Bhattacharya, Ambassador of India, on behalf of Prasar Bharati and Faycal Laraichi, Chief Executive Officer of SNRT," the commerce ministry said in a statement.

It said JCM has ramped up the strong bilateral ties and provided an impetus for closer cooperation in political, commercial, cultural, and trade sectors.

The bilateral trade between the countries stood at USD 1.42 billion in 2015-16.