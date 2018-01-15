Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: Government to acquire land from sick CPSEs

The government will carry out the construction of housing projects by acquiring land from six central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and expects to finish a few by 2022, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The CPSEs include IDPL, HMT, Hindustan Antibiotics and Tungabhadra Steel Products which will give land amounting to 3,000 acres for development under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana .

A senior government official confirmed the development and said some of the projects would be completed before 2022.

The paper quoted an official saying that the proposal are on a fast track, and some of the projects will developed for mixed use.

The NBCC was assigned as the land management agency and will take charge of auctioning off the real estate assets of loss-making public enterprises.

The Reserve Bank of India had also stated in a recent report that there was a clear lack of affordable housing due to the unavailability of low-cost land, and the statutory clearances needed to build on them.