Dec 30, 2017 04:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Power unions threaten strike over Electricity Amendment Bill

The power ministry is expected to push Electricity Amendment Bill in the forthcoming Budget session, which provides for segregating the distribution network business and the electricity supply business

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Power station
Opposing the Centre's move to bifurcate existing power distribution system, All India Power Federation and NCCOEEE has decided to go for lightening strike in case the government remains firm on its stand, a union representative said today.

The power ministry is expected to push Electricity Amendment Bill in the forthcoming Budget session, which provides for segregating the distribution network business and the electricity supply business.

"25 lakh members of NCCOEEE (power engineers and employees) would go on lightening strike for a day, if the Government takes unilateral decision, of bifurcating existing distribution system of power supply," Shailendra Dubey, Co-convener NCCOEEE (National coordination committee of Electricity employees and engineers) and Chairman All India Power Engineers Federation said while talking to reporters.

Notice for lightening strike has already been given to the government and no further notice will be given, and if the govt remains adamant, future course of action would follow, he said.

In order to aware the masses about the "draconian change", which is anti-people and pro-corporate houses, NCCOEEE will go for massive demonstration in Delhi during budget session of parliament, Dubey added.

He also said that the date of the demonstration will be declared shortly.

The separation will pave the way for introducing a new system where consumers will have option to choose from multiple electricity service providers in their areas, similar to that of telecom services.

Justifying the move of NCCOEEE, Dubey said it is virtually privatising the profit and nationalising the losses in power sector.

The worst part of the move is that it will be "bumper profit" gift to corporate houses for which people will be charged tax from the back door.

tags #Business #India

