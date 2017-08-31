App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 31, 2017 05:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Power Finance Corporation to raise Rs 65,000 crore via debt

State-owned Power Finance Corp (PFC), which is one of the leading lenders to the power sector, has sought shareholders’ nod at the 31st annual general meeting to be held on September 20.

Power Finance Corporation to raise Rs 65,000 crore via debt

Power Finance Corporation today said it will seek shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 65,000 crore through issuance of securities on private placement basis.

State-owned Power Finance Corp (PFC), which is one of the leading lenders to the power sector, has sought shareholders’ nod at the 31st annual general meeting to be held on September 20.

A special resolution is listed for seeking approval to "raise funds up to Rs 65,000 crore through issue of bonds/debentures/notes/debt securities on private placement basis in India and/or outside India," the company said in a filing to BSE.

PFC, an infrastructure finance company, is engaged in providing financial assistance to state power utilities for meeting the financing and development requirements of the power sector.

tags #Business #Companies #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.