you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 29, 2017 07:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Post-Maggi Crisis: How Nestle India is stepping up its game

Nestle India, popularly known for its winning brand Maggi noodles, has been upping its game since its major lapse in 2015.

Nidhi Chugh

Moneycontrol News

Nestle India is evaluating entry into water, pet care and coffee machine segments in India, according to reports.

The FMCG major has also trimmed prices of milk products, cereals, and sauces. Milk products' prices are now down by 8 percent while cereals and sauces prices by 1-2 percent.

Nestle India, popularly known for its winning brand Maggi noodles, has been upping its game since its major lapse in 2015.

In June 2015, the company's business nearly came to a standstill when Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) ordered recalling of Maggi noodles alleging higher content of Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) and lead. It took Maggi 5 months to be back on the racks and much longer to recover from the blow to its market share, which tumbled to naught from 80 percent.

Nestle India Chairman Suresh Narayanan described the Maggi crisis a "near-death" experience.

However, Nestle pulled up its socks and helped Maggi bounce back to a 60 percent market share in a year.

They boosted their business by launching more products and sub-brands of Maggi itself. The firm has launched over 43 products between January 2016 and May 2017.

To make their products healthier, the company introduced the 'Simply Good' 2020 initiative. Under this, they launched the new Maggi masala which aims to provide iron-fortified and less salted Maggi noodles to its consumers.

According to a recent report by market researcher Motilal Oswal, Nestle India progressed well in chocolates, ready-to-drink products, and Maggi's sub-brands - Maggi Hot Heads and Maggi No Onion No Garlic and the newly-launched Maggi Masalas of India making it a more balanced and stable growth.

Moving away from its earlier strategy of putting all eggs in one basket, the company now aims to add more winning products and brands to their kitty. Milkybar, one of the company's most famous chocolates, is set to make a relaunch with more milk content and lesser sugar.

As of now, the firm's sale growth stands at 9.3 percent where the company clarified Maggi's recovery contributed 2.8 percent, new products 2.4 percent and rest of the portfolio 4.1 percent.

The Motilal Oswal report ends on a positive note for Nestle India, "Silver linings are appearing amidst gloomy clouds in the form of new products and possible volume growth recovery, albeit off a low base."

tags #Business #Companies #Nestle India

