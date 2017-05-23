UK blast LIVE: At least 22 killed, 50 injured after explosion at Manchester concert

Live now
May 23, 2017 11:31 AM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
A Greater Manchester Police official says they are treating the blast as a possible terror incident. They are working with national counter-terrorism officials and the involvement of a suicide bomber has not been ruled out.
Good morning. Some sad news coming in from UK, where at least 19 people were killed in a blast at a concert at Manchester on Monday, where US singer Ariana Grande had been performing and two US officials said a suicide bomber was suspected in the explosion. We'll bring you live updates of the latest developments.
WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR
- At least 19 killed, 59 injured after a blast at the Manchester Arena in UK, where an Ariana Grande concert was taking place
- The explosion took place just outside the venue as revellers were leaving after the concert ended
- Police said they were treating it as a terror incident until they 'know otherwise'
- The source of the explosion has not yet been identified
- Unconfirmed reports suggest it was a suicide attack
Greater Manchester Police with some major updates:
- Children among 22 people who died
- Attacker died in the explosion and was “carrying an improvised explosive device, which he detonated causing this atrocity”.
- Police believe he was acting alone, but are probing whether the attacker was part of a larger network
UPDATE: Police say the death toll has risen 22.
An eyewitness account. Majid Khan, 22, tells The Guardian:
A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena.
It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit.
The Guardian is now reporting that "initial examination of the scene around the explosion has prompted police to investigate whether a suicide bomber was responsible."
Two key points to note:
1. This has not yet been confirmed as a terror attack.
2. The source of the blast has still yet to be ascertained
The toll has now been updated to 19 killed, 59 injured.
There was uncertainty about where exactly the blast took place, but now there appears to be consensus that it happened just outside the venue, as people began coming out the doors after the concert ended.