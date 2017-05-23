App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
May 23, 2017 11:31 AM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UK blast LIVE: At least 22 killed, 50 injured after explosion at Manchester concert

Live updates as blast at Manchester concert of pop star Ariana Grande leaves at least 19 dead and 50 injured.

highlights

  • May 23, 10:47 AM (IST)

    WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR

    - At least 19 killed, 59 injured after a blast at the Manchester Arena in UK, where an Ariana Grande concert was taking place

    - The explosion took place just outside the venue as revellers were leaving after the concert ended

    - Police said they were treating it as a terror incident until they 'know otherwise'

    - The source of the explosion has not yet been identified

    - Unconfirmed reports suggest it was a suicide attack

  • May 23, 11:40 AM (IST)

    Greater Manchester Police with some major updates:

    - Children among 22 people who died

    - Attacker died in the explosion and was “carrying an improvised explosive device, which he detonated causing this atrocity”.

    - Police believe he was acting alone, but are probing whether the attacker was part of a larger network

  • May 23, 11:30 AM (IST)

    UPDATE: Police say the death toll has risen 22. 

  • May 23, 11:25 AM (IST)

    An eyewitness account. Majid Khan, 22, tells The Guardian:

    A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena.

    It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit.

  • May 23, 10:25 AM (IST)
  • May 23, 09:59 AM (IST)
  • May 23, 09:55 AM (IST)

    The Guardian is now reporting that "initial examination of the scene around the explosion has prompted police to investigate whether a suicide bomber was responsible."

  • May 23, 09:30 AM (IST)

    Two key points to note: 

    1. This has not yet been confirmed as a terror attack. 

    2. The source of the blast has still yet to be ascertained

  • May 23, 09:05 AM (IST)

    The toll has now been updated to 19 killed, 59 injured.

  • May 23, 08:59 AM (IST)

    There was uncertainty about where exactly the blast took place, but now there appears to be consensus that it happened just outside the venue, as people began coming out the doors after the concert ended.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.