Apr 24, 2017 04:21 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Positive on Indiabulls Housing Finance, HDFC, LIC Housing Finance: Gaurang Shah

Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services is extremely positive on Indiabulls Housing Finance, HDFC and LIC Housing Finance.

Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services told CNBC-TV18, "The entire NBFC/housing finance sector in terms of performance not only in the last couple of quarters but even going forward with the policy changes and all that, we believe is one particular NBFC vertical that is housing finance companies which will continue to deliver a great run rate. There is huge trigger with various policy changes that the government has put in place. However, Indiabulls Housing Finance  has rallied above Rs 1,000. So, buying on dips would be a great strategy for the long term point of view. We remain extremely positive on Indiabulls Housing Finance, LIC Housing Finance and HDFC."

"We remain positive on the entire commodity space related stocks, both cement and metals. We believe that going forward metal will play a very significant role in terms of the consumption and the spending that the government is going to go through. However, having said that, no specific coverage on Tata Metaliks so won’t be able to comment. However, if one is making money, I would say shift investment to either Hindalco Industries or Vedanta from a long-term point of view," he added.

