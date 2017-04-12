App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 12, 2017 12:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Portfolio managers' assets up 18% to Rs 12.30 lakh cr in FY17

This also marks the sixth consecutive yearly rise in assets base of portfolio managers. Data prior to this period are not available with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Portfolio managers' assets up 18% to Rs 12.30 lakh cr in FY17

The assets handled by portfolio managers have surged by a staggering Rs 1.85 lakh crore to Rs 12.30 lakh crore at the end of the past fiscal, mainly on the back of increase in number of clients.

This also marks the sixth consecutive yearly rise in assets base of portfolio managers. Data prior to this period are not available with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

A portfolio manager is a body corporate who advises or directs or undertakes on behalf of the client, the management of a portfolio of securities or the funds of the client.

According to data available with markets regulator Sebi, total assets under management (AUM) of portfolio managers were at Rs 12,30,482 crore at the end of 2016-17 as against Rs 10,45,428 crore at the close of the preceding fiscal, registering a gain of 18 per cent. Barring February, assets base of portfolio managers rose for the whole of the gone-by fiscal.

Besides, the number of clients rose to 77,150, from 52,288, during the period under review.

Portfolio managers handled assets worth Rs 9,67,036 crore for discretionary services, besides Rs 1,88,385 crore for advisory services and another Rs 75,061 crore for non-discretionary investments during the period under review.

Of the total assets managed by such managers, about Rs 8.56 lakh crore were contributed by the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Sebi data showed.

tags #Business #EPFO #portfolio managers #SEBI

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.