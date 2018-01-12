App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 12, 2018 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Policy to cut drug prices stalled due to resistance by drug makers: Report

Close to 80 percent of the Indian pharma industry's USD 30 billion revenue came from sale of branded generics last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A proposal to curb prices of generic drugs by dissociating them from their brand names has been stalled due to opposition from pharmaceutical companies, sources told Mint.

According to the report, the Department of Pharmaceuticals was ordered to redraft the draft pharmaceutical policy, and a new draft is not expected in the current government’s term.

Close to 80 percent of the Indian pharma industry's USD 30 billion revenue came from sale of branded generics last year. Across the world, generics are extremely important to keep healthcare costs in check and India is now the world's largest exporter of generics.

However, even though healthcare authorities in countries like the US and Japan have taken to Indian generics very well, those same branded generics are sold in the domestic market at a higher price by the manufacturers. Generic drugs that have a brand name attached to them cost nearly twice as much as equivalent generics sold in state-run pharmacies.

related news

Of course, pharmaceutical companies' argument is that in a market as sparsely regulated as India's, brand names on generic drugs serve as a comforting factor for both consumers and medical practitioners. But critics believe that branding is a way to arbitrarily charge greater prices.

Sun Pharmaceuticals gets 26 percent of its worldwide revenue from branded generics made in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in April that doctors should prescribe a drug by its generic name as opposed to its brand. The draft policy called for the selling a drug only under its chemical name and the manufacturer’s name, not a brand name.

tags #Business #Companies #Pharmaceuticals

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.