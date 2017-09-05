App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 05, 2017 09:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

PNB Housing Finance to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr via bonds

The company will issue secured redeemable non-convertible bonds in the nature of promissory notes with the face value of Rs 10 lakh each, it said in a regulatory filing.

PNB Housing Finance plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

The company will issue secured redeemable non-convertible bonds in the nature of promissory notes with the face value of Rs 10 lakh each, it said in a regulatory filing.

The security '7.25 per cent PNB Housing Finance Ltd 2019' is for a tenor of two years, the company said.

The issue opens tomorrow and closes the same day.

A subsidiary of public sector lender Punjab National Bank, PNB Housing Finance is in the business of providing home loans.

tags #Bonds #Business #Companies #PNB Housing Finance

