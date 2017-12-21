PNB Housing Finance CFO steps down

Mortgage firm PNB Housing Finance today said its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jayesh Jain has resigned from the company.

"Jayesh Jain has decided to step down as the Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel of the company. His last working day is January 5, 2018," PNB Housing Finance said in a BSE filing.

PNB Housing Finance, however, did not elaborate.

The stock was trading 0.52 per cent higher at Rs 1,365.65 on the BSE today.