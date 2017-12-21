App
Dec 21, 2017 11:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

PNB Housing Finance CFO steps down

"Jayesh Jain has decided to step down as the Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel of the company. His last working day is January 5, 2018," PNB Housing Finance said in a BSE filing.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Mortgage firm PNB Housing Finance today said its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jayesh Jain has resigned from the company.

PNB Housing Finance, however, did not elaborate.

The stock was trading 0.52 per cent higher at Rs 1,365.65 on the BSE today.

#BSE #Business #Companies #jayesh Jain #PNB Housing Finance

