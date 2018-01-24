PNB Housing Fin Q3 profit rises 58% to Rs 217 cr

PNB Housing Finance today reported a 58 percent increase in profit after tax at Rs 217 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 138 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, PNB Housing Finance said in a statement.

Total income during the quarter stood at Rs 1,438.63 crore as against Rs 998.75 crore in the year-ago period.

"During the quarter, we expanded our Central Processing Centre to Mumbai, which will give us the flexibility to accelerate business while handling non-customer interface activities more efficiently and effectively," PNB Housing Finance Managing Director Sanjaya Gupta said.

Shares closed 0.65 percent higher at Rs 1,300.85 apiece on the BSE.