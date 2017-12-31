App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 31, 2017 02:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB hikes interest on term deposits by up to 125 bps

Public sector Punjab National Bank on Sunday announced raising interest rates by up to 1.25 percent on domestic term deposits of up to Rs 10 crore for different tenures, effective January 1, 2018.

Public sector Punjab National Bank has announced raising interest rates by up to 1.25 percent on domestic term deposits of up to Rs 10 crore for different tenures, effective January 1, 2018.

For domestic retail term deposits of less than Rs 1 crore, the rate has been increased by 1.25 percentage points to 5.25 percent from the current 4 percent in the maturity tenure of 7 to 29 days.

Similarly, in the maturity bucket of 30 to 45 days, rate has been raised from 4.5 percent to 5.25 percent. For the tenure of 46 to 90 days, the interest would be up from 5.50 percent to 6.25 percent.

In the maturity bucket of 91 to 179 days, the rate is up from 6% to 6.25 percent.

For domestic bulk term deposits of Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore, the bank has increased the rate from 4 percent to 4.8 percent in the maturity bucket of 7 to 45 days.

Similarly, for 46 to 179 days, the rate is increased from 4 percent to 4.90 percent. In the maturity bucket of 180 days to less than one year, the rate went up from 4.25 percent to 5 percent.

For one-year term, PNB has increased the rate from 5 percent to 5.7 percent on bulk term deposits. For the maturity term of more than 1 year to 3 years, the rate would be up from 5 percent to 5.5 percent.

In the maturity buckets of 3 years to 10 years, the rate has been increased from 5 percent to 5.25 percent from Monday.

tags #Business #PNB

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.