Sep 08, 2017 09:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB, BSNL join hands for mobile wallet SpeedPay roll out

Punjab National Bank and state-run firm BSNL on Friday teamed up to roll out open mobile wallet Speedpay across 10 states in the country.

PNB, BSNL join hands for mobile wallet SpeedPay roll out

Punjab National Bank and state-run firm BSNL on Friday teamed up to roll out open mobile wallet Speedpay across 10 states in the country.

PNB's Speedway wallet will operate like any other mobile wallet for paying bills, recharging phone besides its users will be able to deposit and withdraw money from authorised retail outlets.

Also, Speedway users will be able to operate Internet banking services from the application.

"India is now second largest market in the world with 120 crore mobile users. Congratulating BSNL, Punjab National Bank and the technology partners in helping India moving towards less cash economy," Telecom minister Manoj Sinha said at an event to mark the agreement signing ceremony between BSNL and PNB.

Under the agreement, BSNL will expand Speedpay services in Punjab, Chandigarh(UT), Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand.

"The reach of SpeedPay service under this partnership will increase to northern and eastern states. SpeedPay is also an ideal medium for government's direct benefit transfer programme, to ensure quick and direct payment of subsidies to the citizens," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava said.

A senior BSNL officer said that retailers and agents associated with the telecom firm and PNB will be brought into the loop for providing Speedpay services.

"Both the company jointly have around 20 lakh retailers and agents across the country. We will be able to provide services in tier 2 and 3 cities where wallets of private companies have not been able to expand their reach," the officer who did not wish to be named said.

PNB Executive Director R S Sangapure said that the BSNL- PNB partnership for SpeedPay business wallet will add to the digital footprints and supplement the digitalisation drive of the government for promoting a cashless economy.

