App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 18, 2017 07:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB, Action Construction Equipment tie up for farm machinery financing

Public sector lender Punjab National Bank and Action Construction Equipment Ltd (ACE) have tied up for financing of farm machinery through the bank's branch network across the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Public sector lender Punjab National Bank and Action Construction Equipment Ltd (ACE) have tied up for financing of farm machinery through the bank's branch network across the country.

"The tie-up between the two largest players in their respective fields will enable PNB to facilitate the availability of quality farm machinery equipment to its huge farmer base at very low rate of interest i.e., at present 9.20 percent," Punjab National Bank (PNB) said in a statement.

"For ACE, the tie-up will enable it to tap into PNB's huge network and customer base and thus further strengthening its presence in India," it added.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by the officials of the two companies.

tags #Action Construction Equipment Ltd #Business #Punjab National Bank

most popular

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.