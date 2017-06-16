PMC to launch India's largest Municipal Bonds Program

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is ready to launch India's largest Municipal Bonds program totaling over Rs 2,200 crores, reports CNBC TV18.

The first tranche of Rs 200 crore will be listed on June 22 at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

"This is for the 24/7 water supply scheme for the city of Pune," said Kunal Kumar, Commissioner of PMC in an interview with CNBC TV18.

The amount will be used for three broad categories. First, the construction of the network, including replenishment and complete replacement of the old network. Second, add new networks with smart metering. Third, provide adequate storage capacity through water reservoir, Kumar added.

The rest amount will be raised over the next five years.

Kumar claimed the project is designed for entire Pune, keeping in mind its population in 2047.

Even though Kumar declined to comment on its likely coupon rates at BSE platform, considering the credit rating of PMC, he expects a good rate.

"Financially PMC has done much better year-on-year. Every year we had revenue surplus. To repay the bond there is a structure payment mechanism," Kumar added.

According to Kumar, over a period of time user charges will be sufficient to take over the subsidy as PMC uses a mix of user charges and subsidies under its terrif policy.

Until then, a part of the terrif collected from the water tax, would go into the escrow account, which would fund the repayment and part of it would be funded from the municipal corporations property tax and other revenues.

Under Modi's smart city mission, this is the first issue of municipal bonds with 15 more cities lined up to launch their bonds.

Kumar told CNBC TV18 that they're looking for domestic investors for the first tranche.