PM Narendra Modi terms Rahul Gandhi's elevation as 'Aurangzebi raj'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi. In his speech, Modi said that he is ready to pay the political price for the steps taken by him for a better India and asserted he would not be deterred. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today slammed Rahul Gandhi's expected elevation as Congress President, dubbing it as "Aurangzebi raj".

Without referring to the National Herald case, in which Rahul Gandhi had got bail, Modi, addressing a campaign rally in Valsad district of Gujarat, said, "Congress has gone bankrupt, as it is going to make a person who is out on bail in corruption case its president."

Taking potshots at the opposition party, the prime minister said, "Mani Shanker Aiyar who was a minister in Congress government said 'did elections happen during Mughal rule? After Jahangir, Shahjahan came, was any election held? After Shahjahan it was understood that Aurangzeb would be the leader.'

"Does the Congress accept that it is a family party? We don't want this Aurangzeb rule," Modi said.

Rahul Gandhi today filed his nomination papers for the party's chief post.