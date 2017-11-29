App
Nov 29, 2017 12:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi hits out at Congress for criticising GST

Resuming his campaign for the assembly polls in his home state, Modi also accused the Congress of taking credit and political mileage over minor schemes, like providing hand-pumps, while saying that the BJP rule brought major projects like the Narmada project for the benefit of the people.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Attacking Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi for calling GST 'Gabbar Singh Tax', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here today that those who looted the country could only think of dacoits.

"Those who have looted the country can only think of dacoits," he said addressing a rally at Morbi in Saurashtra, which votes in the first phase of state Assembly elections on December 9.

Gandhi had earlier dubbed the Goods and Services Tax 'Gabbar Singh Tax', recalling the iconic villain in the Bollywood blockbuster "Sholay".

Attacking the opposition party, Modi said, "The Congress' development model was giving hand-pumps. For BJP it is the SAUNI scheme (the Narmada water project for Saurashtra region), where we will fill dams of Saurashtra through huge pipelines."

Modi had on Monday pushed the BJP's campaign in Gujarat into high gear by addressing four back-to-back rallies.

The elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. The counting of votes will be on December 18.

tags #Congress #GST #Gujarat Assembly polls #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

