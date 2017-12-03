App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 03, 2017 07:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi has failed on foreign diplomacy front: Veerappa Moily

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi. In his speech, Modi said that he is ready to pay the political price for the steps taken by him for a better India and asserted he would not be deterred. (PTI)
Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Veerappa Moily today claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed on the foreign diplomacy front though he had been touring countries frequently.

Addressing reporters here, he said Modi "is only busy with frequent foreign tours. He cannot stop cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. China is exporting its goods to India, but they do not import from India," he charged.

Besides, the visa issue with the United states could not be resolved yet. "Despite all these, Modi is projecting himself as a troubleshooter of issues on the foreign front," he said. He charged the Prime Minister and his cabinet colleagues with merely delivering promises and not taking any concrete step to implement their words.

Moily, a former union minister, also claimed BJP-led governments in different states were lagging behind on the development front. He commended the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka for "implementing development programmes".

Moily, who is the chairman of the Congress manifesto committee for the coming assembly elections, said he would meet party leaders, workers, stakeholders and representatives of various organisations before finalising a report on the contents of the manifesto.

The report would be submitted to Siddaramaiah by the end of January next, he said. Assembly elections are to be held in early 2018 in the state.

