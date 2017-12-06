PM Narendra Modi attacks Kapil Sibal, Congress for 'linking Ram mandir with politics'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi. In his speech, Modi said that he is ready to pay the political price for the steps taken by him for a better India and asserted he would not be deterred. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday trained guns on the Congress after party leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal asked the Supreme Court to defer hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi case till after the 2019 general elections.



Shah said that on one hand, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is on "election tour of temples" in Gujarat, while on the other his party wants the hearing on the title dispute to be deferred.



On Tuesday, BJP national president Amit Shah had also attacked the Congress to make its stand clear on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue after Sibal’s arguments in court.

“Kapil Sibal, a Congress MP, argued in Supreme Court yesterday in the Babri Masjid case. He can argue in court but is it right for him to say postpone hearing till 2019? Why is he linking elections with Ram Mandir. Now, the Congress is linking Ram Mandir with politics,” PM Modi said while addressing an election rally in Gujarat.