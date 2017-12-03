App
Dec 03, 2017 03:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi accuses Congress of trying to divide society

Resuming his campaign in his home state, where the first phase of Assembly elections is to be held on December 9, Modi lashed out at the Congress, saying that it wanted to create "walls between brothers".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi. In his speech, Modi said that he is ready to pay the political price for the steps taken by him for a better India and asserted he would not be deterred. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi. In his speech, Modi said that he is ready to pay the political price for the steps taken by him for a better India and asserted he would not be deterred. (PTI)

Sharpening his attack on the Congress in poll-bound Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused the opposition party of seeking to divide society on the basis of caste and religion.

Resuming his campaign in his home state, where the first phase of Assembly elections is to be held on December 9, Modi lashed out at the Congress, saying that it wanted to create "walls between brothers".

"The people of Gujarat know what the Congress is up to. It changes colour time and again, creates a wall between brothers," he said.

Addressing a rally in Bharuch district, Modi said the party made "one caste fight with the other, one religion fight with another".

"They keep you busy in fighting with each other. You may die but the Congress will eat 'malai' (cream)," he said.

The prime minister is slated to address two more rallies in Surendranagar and Rajkot later in the day. Bharuch goes to polls on Saturday.

Gujarat will vote in two phases - on December 9 and 14 - to elect a 182-member Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on December 18.

