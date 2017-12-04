App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 04, 2017 08:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi mocks Rahul over charge of giving land to industrialist

Modi also said 125 crore people of this country were his "God" and he was their priest.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocked Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi over the allegation that he gave an "enormous piece" of land to an industrialist.

Modi also said 125 crore people of this country were his "God" and he was their priest.

"The Congress is being rejected from every corner of the country. They need to introspect," Modi said at a rally here.

Making a veiled reference to Gandhi, he said, "One leader during his speech said Modi gave 48,000 crore acres of land to an industrialist. The area he is talking about is three times the size of land available on the earth. I don't know what to do... to laugh or cry."

related news

The prime minister said, "What can you expect from the Congress" when the person expected to lead the party cannot understand such basic things.

Gandhi had during one of his rallies in Gujarat alleged that Modi had given a vast tract of land to an industrialist in Mundra of Kutch district.

The video of his speech had gone viral on social media.

Referring to the meme tweeted by the Youth Congress, Modi said the Congress was using abusive language against him.

"It is their 'sanskar' (values). I have not studied in an English medium school but in a government school where they taught me how to lead life," Modi said in Surandranagar.

"From those lessons, I have learnt that 125 crore people of the country are my God and I am their priest. I will continue to work for 'sabka sath, sabka vikas'," the prime minister said.

He also accused the Congress of spreading poison of casteism to win elections in the state.

"They know that they have no chance, so they are spreading the poison of casteism to win in the state. They have done it earlier. Now they are doing it again," Modi said.

tags #Congress #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Prime Minister #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.