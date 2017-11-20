PM Modi condoles demise of Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi.

In a tweet, he said Dasmunsi was a popular leader with rich political and administrative experience.

Seventy-two-year-old Dasmunsi, who was in coma since 2008, passed away at a hospital here at 12.10 pm on Monday.

According to hospital sources, his family members including wife Deepa Dasmunsi and their son were at his bedside at that time.

Modi tweeted, "Shri Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi was a popular leader with rich political and administrative experience. He did notable work to popularise football in India. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with Deepa Dasmunsi ji and family as well as his supporters.