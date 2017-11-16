PM Modi, Amit Shah discuss Gujarat poll candidates at committee meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah met other party leaders here today to finalise the list of candidates for the Gujarat Assembly polls to be held next month, sources said.

The BJP's central election committee meeting, chaired by Shah, was also attended by state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

A preliminary list prepared by the state unit of the BJP was discussed, the sources said.

Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, BJP state in-charge Bhupender Yadav and state BJP president Jitu Vaghani were also present at the two-hour long meeting.

"Discussions on most of the seats for Gujarat election has been completed. The list of candidates would be announced at an appropriate time," Union minister J P Nadda told reporters after the meet.

Later, talking to reporters the Gujarat BJP chief Vaghani said that the party's state unit has made its presentation before the central leadership and it is confident of winning more than 150 seats.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will take place on December 9 and 14. The votes will be counted on December 18, along with those of Himachal Pradesh, where elections were held on November 9.