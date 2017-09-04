App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 04, 2017 03:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Plywood industry hopeful of GST respite

"The plywood, MDF and particle board industry is very hopeful that GST rate will be brought down to at least 18 per cent which is very high at 28 per cent," Federation of Indian Plywood and Panel Industry president Sajjan Bhajanka told PTI.

Plywood industry hopeful of GST respite

The Rs 20,000 crore plywood, plyboard, medium density fibreboard and particle-board industry is hopeful of reduction in GST rate to 18 per cent from the current 28 per cent in the forthcoming council meeting.

"The plywood, MDF and particle board industry is very hopeful that GST rate will be brought down to at least 18 per cent which is very high at 28 per cent," Federation of Indian Plywood and Panel Industry president Sajjan Bhajanka told PTI.

"Several ministers with whom our members had interacted had assured to look into their plight and we hope in the forthcoming GST council meeting on September 9 at Hyderabad, a decision in this regard is expected," he said.

Laminates which is supposed to be a premium product in the plywood industry, attracts 18 per cent GST. There has been strong opposition to the announcement and resentment among the playwood industry players in north India, which accounts for atleast 50 per cent of the industry.

North India Plywood Manufacturers Association members said most of the small players would have to close down with such high taxation burden. Besides, the 28 per cent taxation on plyboard is also hurting the festive mood in Bengal where the same has impacted in Durga idol pandal making due to sharp rise in price. Plyboard is one of the major input materials in pandal and other decorations.

tags #Business #Companies #GST #plyboard #plywood

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.