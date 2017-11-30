App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 30, 2017 01:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Plea in High Court against Election Commission order allotting poll symbol to AIADMK

The plea for urgent hearing of the matter was mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar and sought quashing of the November 23 order of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sidelined AIADMK leaders Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran today moved the Delhi High Court against the Election Commission's decision recognising the unified AIADMK under Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami as the real party, allowing it to use the 'two leaves' poll symbol.

The plea for urgent hearing of the matter was mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar and sought quashing of the November 23 order of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Senior advocate Kirti Uppal, appearing for Sasikala and Dhinakaran, said the matter required urgent hearing as the poll panel's order was bad in law and needed to be set aside.

Agreeing to the contention of the senior advocate, the bench listed the matter for hearing tomorrow.

The issue has been lingering since April in the aftermath of the announcement of by-poll to RK Nagar Assembly constituency here following the death of AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa in December last year.

The by-poll to the Radha Krishnan Nagar Assembly constituency will be held on December 21.

tags #AIADMK #E K Palaniswami #High Court #India #Politics

