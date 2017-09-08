App
Sep 08, 2017 02:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Piramal Pharma Solutions names John Fowler as COO

Fowler will be responsible for global operations and research and development, Piramal Pharma Solutions said in a statement.

Piramal Pharma Solutions names John Fowler as COO

Piramal Pharma Solutions, part of Piramal Enterprises, has appointed John Fowler as its Chief Operating Officer.

Fowler will be responsible for global operations and research and development, Piramal Pharma Solutions said in a statement.

"With our customers increasingly choosing Piramal as their 'Partner of Choice' to progress their assets from discovery towards commercialisation, John's track record of aligning services and talent towards a common vision is one that the PPS team can benefit from," Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) CEO Vivek Sharma said.

As PPS enters next phase of growth, it is important that the company brings in executives with international experience and expertise, he added.

"As our customers seek dependable partners that can offer seamless and integrated solutions, from discovery through commercialisation, from drug substance to drug product, I look forward to positioning PPS to deliver on these needs and building long-term, sustainable and strategic partnerships," Fowler said.

Most recently, Fowler served as the divisional CEO of the Global Fine Chemicals business at Johnson Matthey.

