Jan 06, 2017, 10.54 AM | Source: PTI
In line with the company's growth plans, Piramal Finance will now make an application to the National Housing Bank for incorporating a housing finance company.
Piramal Finance to foray into housing finance business
In line with the company's growth plans, Piramal Finance will now make an application to the National Housing Bank for incorporating a housing finance company.
This has been approved by the company's board, Piramal Enterprises said in a filing to stock exchanges.
