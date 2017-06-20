App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 20, 2017 10:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Piramal Enterprises to raise up to Rs 125 cr via NCDs

Piramal Enterprises today said it is looking to raise up to Rs 125 crore through issue of securities on private placement basis.

Piramal Enterprises to raise up to Rs 125 cr via NCDs

Piramal Enterprises today said it is looking to raise up to Rs 125 crore through issue of securities on private placement basis.

The company however did not disclose what it intended to do with the money to be raised.

A meeting of the administrative committee of the company's board will be held on June 23 to consider and approve issue of unsecured non-convertible debenture on private placement basis, Piramal Enterprises said in a BSE filing.

The issue size is up to Rs 125 crore, it added.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises today closed 0.19 percent lower at Rs 2,908.40 per scrip on BSE.

tags #Business #Piramal Enterprises

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.