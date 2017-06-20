Piramal Enterprises to raise up to Rs 125 cr via NCDs

Piramal Enterprises today said it is looking to raise up to Rs 125 crore through issue of securities on private placement basis.

The company however did not disclose what it intended to do with the money to be raised.

A meeting of the administrative committee of the company's board will be held on June 23 to consider and approve issue of unsecured non-convertible debenture on private placement basis, Piramal Enterprises said in a BSE filing.

The issue size is up to Rs 125 crore, it added.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises today closed 0.19 percent lower at Rs 2,908.40 per scrip on BSE.