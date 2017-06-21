App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 21, 2017 08:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Piramal Enterprises raises Rs 600 cr via NCDs

An administrative committee of the company's board today approved the allotment of 6,000 secured redeemable non convertible debentures (NCDs) having the face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 600 crore on private placement basis, Piramal Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

Piramal Enterprises raises Rs 600 cr via NCDs

Piramal Enterprises said it has raised Rs 600 crore via issue of securities.

An administrative committee of the company's board today approved the allotment of 6,000 secured redeemable non convertible debentures (NCDs) having the face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 600 crore on private placement basis, Piramal Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on wholesale debt market segment of NSE, it added.

In a separate filing, the company today said it is looking to raise up to Rs 125 crore through issue of securities on private placement basis.

The company however did not disclose what it intended to do with the money to be raised.

tags #Business #NCD #Piramal Enterprises

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.