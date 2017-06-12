App
Jun 12, 2017 08:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Piramal Enterprises plans to raise up to Rs 600 crore via NCDs

The company, however, did not provide any details regarding what it intended to do with the amount.

Piramal Enterprises plans to raise up to Rs 600 crore via NCDs

Piramal Enterprises said it is looking to raise up to Rs 600 crore through issue of Negotiable Certificates of Deposits (NCD) on private placement basis.

The company, however, did not provide any details regarding what it intended to do with the amount.

A meeting of the Administrative Committee of the Board will be held on June 14, 2017, "to consider and approve the issue on private placement basis of secured non-convertible debentures amounting up to Rs 400 crore with a green shoe option of Rs 200 crore, not exceeding total issue size of Rs 600 crore", Piramal Enterprises said in a BSE filing.

