Pincon Spirits to raise up to $30 mn via FCCBs

Liquor firm Pincon Spirits today said its board has approved raising of up to USD 30 million (approx Rs 200 crore) through issue of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs).

"The Board of Directors of the company...have discussed and approved issue of foreign currency convertible bonds for an amount not exceeding USD 30 million," Pincon Spirits said in a filing to BSE.

However, the company did not specify the end use of funds it plans to raise.

A foreign currency convertible bond is a type of convertible bond issued in a currency different than the issuer's domestic currency.