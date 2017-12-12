Pincon Spirit CMD Monoranjan Roy resigns

Pincon Spirit Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Monoranjan Roy has resigned from the company.

Last month, Roy was arrested by the Rajasthan police for allegedly duping 25,000 people in the state, who had invested money in the company's debenture.

"Monoranjan Roy, CMD of Pincon Spirit, has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors of the company," Pincon Spirit said in a BSE filing.

"The company is in the process of filing the necessary forms with the ROC (Registrar of Companies) for giving effect to his resignation at the earliest," it added.

Shares of Pincon Spirit were 3.95 per cent lower at Rs 29.15 on the BSE today.