Pilot project for Softbanks e-vehicle offer in Greater Noida?

Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (DMICDC), set up by the government to establish futuristic industrial cities at a total investment of USD 100 billion, is planning to lay its hands on the 1 million electric vehicle gift that Softbank founder Masayoshi Son has offered to provide free to India.The Corporation's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Alkesh Kumar Sharma has written to government officials including Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to seek their support for the initiative, an official told Moneycontrol.“To begin with, the special purpose vehicle wants to run the electric vehicles under a pilot project at the 747.5-acre integrated industrial township it is setting up in Greater Noida,” the official said.The Greater Noida integrated industrial township is one of eight such that DMICDC will set up in phase-I of the project.The Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor has been conceptualized in collaboration with the Japanese government.Son has also offered to provide 5 million batteries at no cost to India. He had met government officials on December 3 and offered to undertake a pilot project in an Indian city on usage of electric vehicles.As part of the trunk infrastructure development, dedicated parking spaces equipped with electric charging stations are being created.There are only 2,000 electric vehicles in India today. According to the government official, if electric vehicles were promoted in India and 40 million electric vehicles plied on Indian roads by 2030, then India’s crude imports could come down by almost 30 percent.