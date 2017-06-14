Piaggio Vehicles launches Porter 700 mini truck at Rs 3.4 lakh

App
Jun 14, 2017 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Swaraj Baggonkar

Moneycontrol News

Italian company Piaggio today launched the Porter 700, a four-wheel mini truck, at Rs 3.40 lakh.

The payload capacity of the vehicle is 700 kgs with a cargo deck of 30 sq ft. The vehicle comes with twin headlamps, five speed floor mounted synchromesh gear box.

Ravi Chopra, Chairman, Piaggio Vehicles, said, “Piaggio would continue to provide technological solutions in the last-mile transportation market and would focus on further strengthening and dominating this category particularly the last mile transportation cargo market."

The Porter 700 generates peak power of 14.75 hp and torque of 40nm. It has a ground clearance of 218 mm. This vehicle is the upgraded version of the Porter 600 which Piaggio has been selling for the last few years.

The Porter 700 will compete against established models like the Tata Ace and also against cargo three-wheelers.

Piaggio has over 1,000 sales and service touch points presently. The company is upgrading its network of 350 dealers.

tags #Business #Piaggio #Ravi Chopra

