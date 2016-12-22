Dec 22, 2016, 05.47 PM | Source: PTI
In a filing to the BSE, Phoenix Mills informed that its subsidiary ISML entered into a non-binding term sheet with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which would acquire up to 49 per cent stake in ISML.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Phoenix Mills to sell up to 49% stake in Bengaluru mall
In a filing to the BSE, Phoenix Mills informed that its subsidiary ISML entered into a non-binding term sheet with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which would acquire up to 49 per cent stake in ISML.
|
ISML owns and operates a retail mall Phoenix Marketcity in Bengaluru. ISML recorded revenues of Rs 164.30 crore and net profit of Rs 37.10 crore during the last fiscal.
In a filing to the BSE, Phoenix Mills informed that its subsidiary ISML entered into a non-binding term sheet with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which would acquire up to 49 per cent stake in ISML.
"If the transaction is consummated in its entirety, then the company's shareholding in ISML shall stand reduced to, but in any event not below 51 per cent of the paid-up equity capital on a fully diluted basis," the filing said.
The funds raised by ISML would be utilised for business development and growth purposes.