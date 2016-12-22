Phoenix Mills to sell up to 49% stake in Bengaluru mall

In a filing to the BSE, Phoenix Mills informed that its subsidiary ISML entered into a non-binding term sheet with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which would acquire up to 49 per cent stake in ISML.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 22, 2016, 05.47 PM | Source: PTI

Phoenix Mills' to sell up to 49% stake in Bengaluru mall

In a filing to the BSE, Phoenix Mills informed that its subsidiary ISML entered into a non-binding term sheet with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which would acquire up to 49 per cent stake in ISML.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Phoenix Mills to sell up to 49% stake in Bengaluru mall

In a filing to the BSE, Phoenix Mills informed that its subsidiary ISML entered into a non-binding term sheet with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which would acquire up to 49 per cent stake in ISML.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Phoenix Mills to sell up to 49% stake in Bengaluru mall
Phoenix Mills ' has entered into a non-binding pact with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to sell up to 49 per cent stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary Island Star Mall Developers Pvt Ltd (ISML).

ISML owns and operates a retail mall Phoenix Marketcity in Bengaluru. ISML recorded revenues of Rs 164.30 crore and net profit of Rs 37.10 crore during the last fiscal.

In a filing to the BSE, Phoenix Mills informed that its subsidiary ISML entered into a non-binding term sheet with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which would acquire up to 49 per cent stake in ISML.

"If the transaction is consummated in its entirety, then the company's shareholding in ISML shall stand reduced to, but in any event not below 51 per cent of the paid-up equity capital on a fully diluted basis," the filing said.

The funds raised by ISML would be utilised for business development and growth purposes.

Tags  Phoenix Mills Island Star Mall Developers Investment

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Phoenix Mills to sell up to 49% stake in Bengaluru mall
Wire News
Platinum Member
678 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login