Pharma weekly wrap: US FDA approvals, GST rollout keep sector buzzing

Moneycontrol News

After last week's resurgence - this week saw pharmaceutical stocks extending their gains. Some big US approvals, domestic market numbers, impending drug shortages in the wake of GST rollout and WHO's revised guidelines on use of antibiotics grabbed the headlines.

How did pharma index perform?

The pharma stocks surged as investors flocked in to take advantage of low valuations. Some momentum in the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) approvals also aided the buying sentiments. The BSE Healthcare index gained 2.41 percent this past week, while the benchmark Sensex remained flat at 0.04 percent.

Cadila Healthcare (9.23 percent) was the top gainer, followed by Cipla (4.41 percent), Divis (4.17 percent), Dr.Reddy’s (3 percent), Aurobindo Pharma (2.29 percent) and Sun Pharma (1.31 percent). Sun Pharma, India largest drug maker broke into green zone ending its prolonged slide.

However, other names like Glenmark (-1.05 percent), Lupin (-0.31 percent) and Torrent Pharma (-0.36) declined.

Here's what kep the sector buzzing:

Cadila Healthcare got its first big approval from US FDA in form of generic Lialda used in treatment of ulcerative colitis drug. The market size of the drug is estimated to be USD 1.145 billion. The drug is manufactured out of its Moraiya plant in Gujarat.

The company also announced that its Baddi facility has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) indicating successful US FDA audit.

Dr. Reddy's was also announced the launch of anticoagulant medication Bivalirudin injection in the US.

The country could face an acute shortage of medicines in the second half of June if the government or manufacturers don't look into potential losses faced by pharmacists from GST's expected rollout on July 1.

Pharmacy retailers and stockists have warned companies that a mismatch between tax payouts and tax refunds arising from GST could force them to destock.

Indian drug market growth slows at 7.3% in May

The domestic drug market grew at 7.3 percent in May compared to 9.7 percent growth in the same period last year, according to data from market research firm AIOCD-AWACS.

The Indian pharmaceutical market grew at much slower pace in May due to declining sales of anti-infective medicines and sluggish growth in dermatology, gastro intestinal and cardiovascular drugs.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday updated the Essential Medicines List (EML) adding medicines for hepatitis C, HIV, tuberculosis and cancer. The UN agency concerned with public health also dispensed with new advice on use of antibiotics.