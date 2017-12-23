Pharma companies look to hire younger people for top roles but struggling to find right talent

A large Mumbai-based pharma company was looking to hire a senior head for their research and development (R&D) team. While the initial mandate given out was to hire someone who was 35 years or below, the firm was unable to find a candidate with the requisite skills in that age group. They have now made a strategy and done away with the age criteria.

Pharmaceutical industry, which is considered one of the most resilient sectors in terms of the ability to withstand economic shocks and in keeping hiring momentum strong, is finding it tough to find younger talent with the skills that are needed for the particular job.

Varun Sinha, Partner & HeadGlobal Key Accounts at Stellar Search, a global leadership advisory firm said that while pharma companies want to hire younger people, there is a dearth of talent.

"Companies have an intent to hire individuals who are young. In commercial functions like sales, companies are able to get people from other sectors. However, in technical functions like manufacturing and R&D while there is a desire to hire younger executives, the talent is not there," he added.

Niche functions that form the core activity of pharma companies not only need solid work experience in that domain, but also requires basic understanding of the regulations that govern the companies.

Though the logical step taken by other sectors has been to hire expat professionals for roles where talent is not available locally, pharma has taken a different stand.

"At this stage of evolution of pharma industry, there is some resistance to hire expats for such roles. Technical and manufacturing roles require interface with the ground staff where firms feel expats may not be the right fit," said Sinha.

On an average, for commercial roles, the average age is early to mid-40s while for technical functions it is early to mid-50s.

A senior human resource official at a mid-size pharma company said that it is not feasible to hire young talent from other sectors for specialised roles.

"If it is pure sales, they can be hired from sectors like FMCG. But if it is a product role, it is extremely risky to get someone who does not have a proven track-record and it is a challenge to find someone young with these skills. One bad hire can damage the reputation of the brand since it is a sensitive sector," he added.

Even globally, Sinha said that companies don't shy away from hiring people who are above 50-55 years if they have the right set of skills and experience.