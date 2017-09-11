App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 11, 2017 11:43 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Petronet set to buy extra 1 million tonnes Australian LNG from Exxon: Sources

Petronet will buy the LNG on delivered basis with a price equivalent to about 12.5 percent of Brent oil prices, the sources said. The deal for additional volumes is yet to be signed.

Petronet set to buy extra 1 million tonnes Australian LNG from Exxon: Sources

India's Petronet LNG has agreed to buy an additional one million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from ExxonMobil's share of the Gorgon project in Australia, two sources said on Monday, after the global giant eased the terms of a previous deal.

Petronet will buy the LNG on delivered basis with a price equivalent to about 12.5 percent of Brent oil prices, the sources said. The deal for additional volumes is yet to be signed.

Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday that Petronet has been able to renegotiate a contract agreed in 2009 for around 1.5 million tonnes a year of LNG from ExxonMobil's share of the Gorgon LNG project in Australia.

Petronet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

tags #Australian LNG #Business #Companies #Exxon #Petronet LNG

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.